Mwonzora Fires Mudzuri

Spread the love

By-MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora has suspended his former deputy Elias Mudzuri.

Mwonzora suspended Mudzuri together with several other party officials before summoning them for a disciplinary hearing for “gross misconduct”.

In a statement Monday, national party spokesperson Solomon Chikohwero did not disclose the charges being laid against the party officials but indicated they were “serious”.

“The Movement for Democratic Change has with immediate effect today the 16th of January 2023 suspended the following members from the party pending investigations and disciplinary action,” he said.

He went on to list as “accused persons”, Mudzuri, Norest Marara (secretary for party business and projects), Gift Konjana (Mashonaland West province chairperson), John Nyika (Masvingo chairperson), Den Moyo (USA province chairperson), Edwin Dzambara (secretary for education) and Edwin Kakora (national executive member).

Added Chikohwero, “The members are facing serious disciplinary charges and their suspensions are in terms of Clause 9.1.2.3 of the party’s constitution.

“The hearings will be conducted in terms of the MDC constitution and their rights as accused persons will be respected.”

Mwonzora and Mudzuri’s relations took a knock in 2020 when the former allies contested each other in a party congress to find a substantive leader.

This was after the party had broken ranks with a faction that was loyal to Nelson Chamisa, who went on to form his Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

-Zimstarnews

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...