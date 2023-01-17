School Head In Trouble For Sending Nudes To Married Assistant

THE Kudzanayi Primary School head, who was accused of sending his nude picture to his married personal assistant is now under investigation.

James Mukwirimba, appeared before Highglen District Schools Inspector, Joseph Kabasa, yesterday.

Kabasa told H-Metro that they are yet to ascertain what exactly happened.

Among the witnesses called were Mukwirimba’s personal assistant, Privilege Zhou, and her husband Crispen Zhou.

Another married teacher alleged to have been sexually abused by Mukwirimba was also among the witnesses.

Mukwirimba sent Privilege his nude picture via WhatsApp and she showed it to her husband, Crispen.

Crispen took the matter up with the district and Provincincial Education Office.- H- Metro

