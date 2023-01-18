8 Killed By Diarrhoea

A Diarrhoea outbreak killed seven people in Harare and one in Matabeleland South and affected 6 859 more.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said in its weekly disease surveillance on their twitter handle that typhoid has also been confirmed in Harare with 20 certain cases and 82 suspected.

“For the period ending 1 January, 6 839 common diarrhoea cases and eight deaths were reported. Five deaths were reported from Sally Mugabe Hospital while Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, North-western districts in Harare Province and Mangwe district in Matabeleland South Province reported one death each. Of the reported cases 2 782 were under the age of five,’’ read the Ministry statement.

Harare has been the centre of diarrhoeal diseases since late last year with the province recording over 1 100 cases between October and November.

In an interview, Harare director of health Dr Prosper Chonzi said diarrhoea cases in Harare are on the increase since the beginning of the year and there have been 20 cases of typhoid recorded and 82 suspected cases.

Dr Chonzi said the most affected areas were the southern suburbs such as Hopley and Southlea Park and the most affected people are children from one to four years. Glen Norah had been affected by typhoid but no fatalities have been reported so far.

Dr Chonzi advised people who show symptoms of diarrhoea to seek treatment at any clinic as the treatment for diarrhoea is free regardless of age.

He said the increase in diarrhoea cases is caused by shortage of clean safe water and poor sanitation. Dr Chonzi urged people to be on high alert as cholera is still rampant and ravaging in neighbouring Malawi.

However, the provinces that reported the highest number of diarrhoea cases for the period under review by the Ministry of Health and Child Care are Mashonaland East Province which reported 1 384 cases and Manicaland Province with 1 245 cases. – state media

