Darkest Hour Is Before Dawn : President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri

The darkest hour comes before dawn.

This was said by CCC leader President Nelson Cbamisa on Wednesday.

President Chamisa’s vision is to turn swords into building trowels.

Below is the CCC leader’s statement on the political crisis in Zimbabwe…

In a New Great ZIMBABWE … we shall turn swords into building trowels, spears into priming hooks,and stones of hate into roses of love &amity.

Hate language and intolerance shall be a thing of the past.Toxicity shall be jettisoned.We will relate with respect & civility.#Onepeople

They are totally innocent. Their only crime is believing in a better, new great country and belonging to CCC. The darkest hour is just before dawn. It’s AM in Zimbabwe..and the sun will surely rise and shineIt shall soon be a beautiful morning in Zimbabwe! #FreeWiwa #FreeThemAll

