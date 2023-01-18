Minor Gives Birth In Class

By- A 15-year-old Form 3 student at Loreto High School in the Kwekwe District of Midlands Province gave birth to a child in class.

Others students and her teachers reportedly assisted the student in delivering the baby.

The headmaster of the school, Brother Phillip Mapiravana, confirmed the incident but did not provide any more information to reporters.

Said Mapiravana:

“Yes, she was enrolled in Form 3 at our school. That is all I can tell at this time; she has since been brought home by her parents in Gweru.”

Zimbabwe is battling with the issue of underage girls being raped and failing pregnant. Last year alone several young girls, some as young as 9 were reported to have given birth.

Some experts have indicated that the number of girls who are victims to rape and falling pregnant is much higher than reported as some parents and guardians do not report the cases.

| The Chronicle

