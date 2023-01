Mnangagwa Reverses Chinese Basher Suspension

By- Zanu PF has reversed the suspension of its Mashonaland West provincial youth league chairman, Tapiwa Masenda.

Masenda was last week suspended from party activities after he beat up a Chinese national in Mhangura.

Zanu PF has assigned the party’s national secretary for security, Lovemore Matuke, to investigate Masenda .

Masenda was barred from calling, officiating, addressing meetings and entering party offices.

