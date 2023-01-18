Happy Birthday Skilled. Your present is a reminder that, “Without the Oath the doctor is a skilled technician or laborer whose knowledge fits him for an occupation but not a profession.”😅— Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) January 18, 2023
By Farai D Hove| Govt spokesperson Ndabaningi Mangwana on Wednesday digitally slapped a doctor on his birthday with the scornful VP Chiwenga skilled rebhara statement. The likely jest was slapped on the medic on his very birthday. The development brought memories of a 2018 video of Emmerson Mnangagwa’s deputy Constantino Chiwenga saying that doctors are not employees, they are just occupants.
In the footage below taken in Dec 2018, Chiwenga is heard saying: “the doctor is a skilled technician, or labourer whose knowledge fits him for an Occupation but not a Profession…” He said this as he refused to heed requests for doctors to be paid more than their monthly $86 salary.
