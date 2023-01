Sikhala Ready To Die For Truth

Tinashe Sambiri| Jailed CCC official Hon Job Sikhala says he has nothing to lose after spending 218 days in prison.

Confiding in a CCC member, Sikhala said he was prepared to die for the truth.

“They have taken everything away from me, I have lost everything, there is nothing more to lose.

If it means life imprisonment or death, let it be” – lament Job Wiwa Sikhala (2023),” Sikhala told the CCC member.

