Biti Slams Mnangagwa’s Fascist Regime

Tinashe Sambiri|Hard-hitting CCC vice president Hon Tendai Biti has accused Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa of using colonial regime tactics to terrorize citizens.

Mr Mnangagwa is known for his penchant for tormenting political foes.

Hon Biti bemoaned the rampant violation of human rights in Zimbabwe.

See statement below:

Zanu PF govt now outright fascist – our meetings banned, our leaders being jailed.

An overused tool of authoritarian regimes is a dragnet approach where mass arrests of opponents takes place&systematic attacks on all Human Rights Defenders particularly lawyers,journalists & doctors.We are witnessing reincarnation of Smith s Rhodesia 44 years after independence.

We are deeply worried by the physical & mental condition of our detained comrades.

The conditions in Zimbabwe s prisons subject inmates to cruel,degrading treatment& torture.Bail is a constitutional right.Let us respect that.#FreeWiwa #FreeBudiriro26 #JusticeForMoreblessingAli

