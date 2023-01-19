Three Children Die After Eating Mushroom

Spread the love

By- Three children from Chivhu in Mashonaland East Province died on Friday, 13 after they had eaten mushrooms.

The three from Range village were identified as Prudence Mhangami (10), Liona Zariro (3), and two-year-old Mazvita Taderera.

Prudence died on admission at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, while Liona and Mazvita died on admission at Chivhu General Hospital.

Family spokesperson Runzi Kanokora (39), told H-Metro that two other minors who also ate the mushroom survived and have since been discharged from Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. Said Kanokora:

We lost three children after they ate mushrooms they prepared for supper.

Five children ate the mushroom and only two survived after receiving treatment at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

We are burying two of the victims today (yesterday) in Chivhu and the older one will be buried in her father’s rural area tomorrow (today).

The five were staying with their grandfather. On the tragic day, the children picked mushrooms on their way home from school.

Their grandfather prepared sadza which they were going to eat with milk and retired to bed a bit earlier.

The children cooked and ate the mushroom leading to this tragedy.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...