Full Details On Mutoko Horror Crash

By James Gwati- The Zimbabwe Republic police have issued a statement detailing the Mutoko fatal accident involving two buses and a truck.

The accident, caused by two buses racing along the Harare Mutoko highway, claimed one life and left several injured.

Below are the full details issued by the Police.

This memo serves to put on record that:-

On the 17th day of January 2023, at around 1620 hours, a fatal road traffic accident occurred at 160 kilometer peg along Harare-Nyamapanda road where one person died and seven were injured. The first party is Akim Chikakaradzo N.R 24-101798B-24 a male adult aged 24 of 143 Borrowdale, Harare. He was driving a Shacman Tipper red in colour registration number ABS 7856 due west towards Harare with no passengers on board. He is a holder of Classes 2, 4 & 5 driver’s licence number to be supplied and issued at Kadoma in 2016. The vehicle is owned by funnyyifeng tiles, Gunhill, Harare The second party is Penyai Misheck NR 07-152163-P-07 a male adult aged 39 of number 12 Elizabeth road Malborough, Harare. He was driving a Yutong bus yellow in colour registration number AGB 2901 due west towards Harare with 23 passengers on board. He is a holder of Class 1 driver’s licence number 27777AH issued at Eastlea in 2019. The bus is owned by Rimbi tours, ………Marlbrough, Harare Upon reaching the 160 kilometer peg, the second party was overtaking the first party and went onto hit the first party’s vehicle loading box and stopped immediately. One person died on the spot and seven were injured.

KILLED: [1]

Jonathan January Nr 85-078597-K-85 a male adult age 20 and address not yet known who was employed as a bus conductor. Next of kin was advised.

INJURED:

1: Lloyd Teni Nr not held a male adult aged 19 address to yet known. He suffered

fractured on both legs and was admitted AT Mutoko Hospital. His condition is serious

Kudakwashe Kanzenza Nr not held a male adult aged unknown of Karonga Village Chief Nyamukoho, Mudzi. He sustained fractured both legs and her condition is serious. He is admitted at Mutoko Hospital. Next of kin was advised. Loveness Chatambura NR 63-521757M 48 a female adult aged 49 of Chatiza village, Chief Chimoyo, Mutoko. She was bleeding from the mouth. Her condition is serious and is admitted at Mutoko hospital Penyai Misheck NR 07-152163-P-07 a male adult aged 39 years of number 12 Elizabeth road Malborough, Harare. He was complaining of painful right hand. His condition is stable. He is admitted at Mutoko Hospital. Next of kin was advised. Awani Mulewa NR not held a female adult aged 49 of Dombodzvuku village, Murewa. She was bleeding from the nose and her condition is stable. She is admitted at Mutoko hospital. Next of kin was advised. Promise Kanjira Nr not held a female adult aged 22 of Murenge Village chief Mangwende, Murewa. She sustained head injuries and her condition is serious. She is admitted at Mutoko hospital. Next of kin was advised. Cleopas Mambara Nr 63-1480348-G-27 a male adult aged 28 of 25 Kafudzamombe road, Mufakose, Harare. He was complaining of chest pains and his condition is stable. He is admitted at Mutoko Hospital. Next of kin was advised. First party’s vehicle sustained a deformed trail board and the second party’s vehicle sustained extensive frontal damages. The body of the deceased was ferried to Mutoko hospital for post mortem while the injured were taken to Mutoko hospital where they were admitted. ZRP Murewa Traffic (Mutoko Base) attended the scene. The vehicles were towed to ZRP Mutoko waiting for VED inspection. Investigations are in progress, ZRP Murewa Traffic RRB number 5125263 refers.

