GCSE Pupil Gives Birth

A form three learner at Loreto High School in Kwekwe District, Midlands Province left her classmates, including her teacher, stunned when she reportedly gave birth at the hostels.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning.

The 15-year-old learner reportedly drew attention of other learners, with some helping her in delivering the baby. Teachers also assisted in the delivery process.

The school head, Mr Phillip Mapiravana confirmed the incident. He, however, said the girl gave birth at the hostels.

“Yes, it is true, the girl was doing Form Three at our school. She is safe and we have since notified her parents in Gweru. That is all I can say for now,” he said.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson, Mr Taungana Ndoro said arrangements have been made for the child to receive post-natal care.

“Yes, it is true that one of our learners gave birth in the hostels and she is presently receiving post-natal attention. The school led by the health coordinator, who is a trained teacher, assisted her in giving birth,” he said.

Mr Ndoro said the ministry has since deployed learner welfare officials to assist the learners.

“We have also deployed our learner welfare department to provide socio-psycho support to the pupil as well as other pupils at the school,” he said.

The latest development comes at a time when the country is grappling with issues of child pregnancy and marriages.

The number of pregnant girls who drop out of school is still high across the country despite the existence of a law allowing them to remain in school even after being impregnated.

The Education Act which was amended last year makes it illegal to expel pupils who fall pregnant.

Teenage pregnancies or child marriages have been identified as some of the reasons contributing to pupils dropping out of school.

Recently, a nine-year-old Tsholotsho girl was raped and fell pregnant. The girl was assisted to deliver at the United Bulawayo Hospitals.

The First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa is at the forefront in the fight against the scourge having lined up a number of programme such as the educative Nhanga/Gota/Ixhiba programme to conscientise women and girls against indulging in early sexual debuts.

Lobby groups are also at the forefront calling for stiffer penalties for perpetrators.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has launched a “Catch up Strategy’ as a way of returning to school children who drop out of school due to various reasons, including pregnancies.

In Kwekwe District alone, a total of 1 182 learners who had dropped out of school were returned to class courtesy of the ‘Catch-Up Strategy’.

Of these, a majority of 633 are girls who had either fallen pregnant or married. -state media

