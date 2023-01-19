Ngarivhume Begs Chamisa To Speak Out

Spread the love

Opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume has begged Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) President Nelson Chamisa to take leadership and speak out on election rigging which he said is currently underway.

Posting on Twitter, Ngarivhume said Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa was working tirelessly to rig elections while Chamisa continues to be silent.

“Sincerely speaking @nelsonchamisa we need your voice. Your corrupt opponent is working tirelessly to rig this election. His rigging machinery is in full force and alarm bells are going off everywhere,” said Ngarivhume.

“The moment has come for Zimbabweans to take a stand and set new expectations for those we employ to serve. The servant can never be greater than the master,”

“Our comrades are being persecuted by corrupt Judges on @edmnangagwa’s payroll. Our money being used to violate the constitution. That is WRONG. The collusion between @ZECzim and ZANU PF is WRONG!!

“@nelsonchamisa your voice has power. The people of Zimbabwe listen to you. At your direction a chorus of voices demanding a new level of accountability must begin to rise. It is time to shed this cloak of victimhood and assert our authority as citizens!!!,” said Ngarivhume.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...