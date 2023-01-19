Respect Other People’s Lives, Pastor Charamba Tells Bus Drivers

By A Correspondent| Celebrated gospel musician Pastor Charles Charamba has urged public transport drivers to respect people’s lives.

Pastor Charamba was commenting on the accident involving racing Zebra Kiss, Rimbi buses accident along Nyamapanda road.

He said the incident resulting in the accident is very unacceptable.

“This is a new low. Very much unacceptable. Let’s respect other people’s lives. If you’re are suicidal it doesn’t mean others like to die with you. Life is sacred,” said Charamba.

Meanwhile, Police have warned bus companies’ management and the drivers they employ not to endanger the lives of passengers.

One person was killed, while seven others were seriously injured when the Rimbi Bus rammed into the truck as the Zebra Kiss bus was blocking the road during a race.

