We Are The Alternative- CCC

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|Zimbabweans have yet again been given an opportunity to choose between hope and fear.

This was said by CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba on Monday.

According to Siziba, citizens will vote out iron-fisted Zanu PF apparatchiks.

See statement below:

2023 presents an opportunity for Zimbabwe to choose between Hope and Fear.

We have to make a choice on either champagne for a few or safe drinking water for ALL.

We must choose either opportunities for a connected few or Opportunities for ALL.

In this election we make a choice between hate and love, between rulers and leaders.

We present our Alternative Candidate Advocate Nelson Chamisa

His vision for Zimbabwe is a creation of a democratic Developmental state anchored on the values of Justice, Freedom and Solidarity.

A nation whose economy works for the many and not the few.

Vote CCC

NgaapindeHakeMukomana

KangeneUjaha

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...