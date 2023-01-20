CCC to Scrap Local Govt Ministerial Orders, Zviroto, Zviroto!

By Nomusa Garikai | “Central government is destroying and suffocating local authorities through ministerial directives, corruption, procurement, land barons, partisan staff recruitment and non-implementation of devolution as per the constitution. This we will change,” said Nelson Chamisa via Twitter.

Local authorities have been in the eye of the storm for failing to deliver basic services such as refuse collection and tapped water.

Of course, this is all wishful daydreaming on the part of Chamisa. For him to reverse any Zanu PF policies he and his CCC friends must first wrestle political power from Mnangagwa and company. They (MDC) had the golden opportunity to do this by implementing the democratic reforms during the 2008 to 2013 GNU. They failed to implement even one token reform and the chance was wasted.

Mugabe bribed them with the trappings of high office and the rest is history.

Chamisa and company claim they will “win big” in 2023. It is all wishful thinking, of course. How can they win the elections so flawed there is no verified voters’ roll, rural voters are frog marched to vote for Zanu PF, etc., etc.

“Zviroto zviroto, siyai zviroto mumba!” (Daydreaming is daydreaming, one must not allow themselves to be carried away with their daydreaming!) said the late Zanu PF dictator Robert Mugabe dismissively of also late Morgan Tsvangirai’s claims of electoral victory.

The tragedy for Zimbabwe is there are many Zimbabweans out there who continue to believe MDC/CCC’s nonsensical daydreaming of ending the Zanu PF dictatorship without implemented the democratic reforms. Even if the those involved in the vote rigging; the Army, ZEC, Police, etc.; were to switch their loyalty from Zanu PF to CCC – which is what Chamisa and Morgan Tsvangirai before have been actively promoting by promising they will all keep their privileges and loot – this will not guarantee good governance.

The root causes of Zimbabwe’s economic meltdown and bad governance are the mismanagement, the rampant corruption and failure to hold those in power to democratic account; which are, in turn, the by-product of the political patronage system. Trading in one patron, Mnangagwa, for a new one, Chamisa, will not end the criminal waste of human and material resources nor promote debate, democratic competition and free elections – the prerequisites for good governance.

The people of Zimbabwe have risked life and limb to elect MDC/CCC leaders into power on the understanding they would implement the democratic reforms to end the Zanu PF dictatorship, the nation has been dying for. After 23 years, 5 of which in the GNU, MDC/CCC leaders have not implemented even one token reform. It is very disappointing that the people are not only given MDC/CCC their marching orders but continue giving the sell outs their support seduced by the daydream empty promises. Zviroto! – SOURCE: zsdemocrats.blogspot.com

