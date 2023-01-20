Mnangagwa Regime At It Again, Arrests Journalist For Exposing Police

The editor of The Masvingo Mirror Garikai Mafirakureva is expected to appear in court on 20 January 2023 in Masvingo on charges of publishing or communicating false information prejudicial to the State.

According to his lawyer, Martin Mureri, deployed by MISA Zimbabwe, Mafirakureva is accused of contravening Section 31 (a) (iii) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

It is alleged Mafirakureva, as editor of The Masvingo Mirror, published false information when he commented on a murder case saying that some sources feared the case would be swept under the carpet because some senior officers with the CID Department in Masvingo were allegedly connected to the accused.

