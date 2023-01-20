Police Officers Giving Me Torrid Time : Muvhevhi

FORMER detective, Jaison Muvevi, who killed three people in Wedza last week, was further detained by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), for him to make indications on how he allegedly committed the crime.

Investigating Officer, Pisai Chikara asked for more time with the suspect, stating that they intend to take him to Wedza for further investigations before he can be charged.

Muvevi briefly appeared before Harare magistrate, Dennis Mangosi protesting going back into the hands of the police.

He told court his former colleagues hung him up all night.

However, the police applied for a warrant of further detention which was granted.

“I didn’t sleep at all,” he said after the magistrate asked him if he had any complaints against the police.

“The police officers I was handed over to added extra handcuffs and hung me from a bar so I did not sleep at all,” he said.

His lawyer, Samson Dzingira later showed up insisting that his client should be sent to prison not back into police custody.

“The State is trying to indirectly solicit for a confession from the accused by asking him to make indications,” said Dzingira.

“The submission that they can only craft a charge after the indications does not hold any water…the question is why did they arrest him in the first place.

“I would move that the form 242 be crafted in a day and the accused be placed on remand while in the custody of prisons.

“If they want him for interviews, they can still do so with him coming from jail.

“Since the 24 hour period expires tomorrow (Thursday), the warrant for further detention should be refused and the accused be placed on remand on a form 242 tomorrow,” said the lawyer.

The magistrate ruled no prejudice would be suffered if Muvevi goes back to the police.

He is expected back in court on January 20.

Muvevi shot dead an apostolic sect prophet before fatally shooting Officer in Charge of Wedza police station, Inspector Maxwell Hove (43) and a bar tender.

ZRP has identified the other two victims as Crispen Mubvana (62) and Munashe Mujanhi (20).

Muvevi also injured one Detective Constable Tendai Mugova.

He then fled to Mozambique after attempting to kill one Raphael Nyahwema at Mutare Boys High.

The former cop was apprehended by civilians who handed him over to the neighbouring country’s police before his deportation.- Bulawayo24

