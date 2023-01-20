Police To Proceed By Way of Summons in The Case Of Masvingo Editor

The police in Masvingo will now be proceeding by way of summons in the case of the editor of The Masvingo Mirror Garikai Mafirakureva who was being accused of publishing or communicating false information prejudicial to the State.

Mafirakureva had initially been expected to appear in court today, 20 January 2023, on charges of contravening Section 31 (a) (iii) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

“The police said that they will proceed with summons, if need be,” his lawyer, Martin Mureri, deployed by MISA Zimbabwe, said today.

