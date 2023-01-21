By A Correspondent | Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube flew to the just ended World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, with over 20 aides.
Minister Ncube was accompanied by two other Ministers (Foreign Affairs) Frederick Shava, and Sekesai Nzenza(Labour), and each Minister had 6 aides.
Among Mthuli Ncube’ contributions during plenary sessions was a proposal for governments to distribute seed to farmers as a social protection measure, the concept called Command Agriculture. Ncube was asked which countries anywhere in the world where this method works and he replied saying, Zimbabwe is the example.
Mthuli Ncube also boasted of banning lithium mining saying since Zimbabwe did this, 2 investors have approached within 3 days seeking to invest. VIDEO LOADING BELOW…