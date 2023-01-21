Mthuli Flew To Davos With 20 Aides To Advise Nations To Adopt ED’s Command Agriculture Program

By A Correspondent | Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube flew to the just ended World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, with over 20 aides.

Minister Ncube was accompanied by two other Ministers (Foreign Affairs) Frederick Shava, and Sekesai Nzenza(Labour), and each Minister had 6 aides.

Among Mthuli Ncube’ contributions during plenary sessions was a proposal for governments to distribute seed to farmers as a social protection measure, the concept called Command Agriculture. Ncube was asked which countries anywhere in the world where this method works and he replied saying, Zimbabwe is the example.

Mthuli Ncube also boasted of banning lithium mining saying since Zimbabwe did this, 2 investors have approached within 3 days seeking to invest. VIDEO LOADING BELOW…

Not even one deal clinched by Mthuli Ncube (6 bodyguards) , Sekesai Nzenza (6 bodyguards), Fred Shava (6 bodyguards) at #wef in Davos, where Mthuli announced saying all govts must copy Zimbabwe and adopt a model of dishing money to farmers for seed as a social protection measure. pic.twitter.com/zKWyvXNB6R — ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 20, 2023

DAVOS:At a time when Mberengwa ZANU PF miners were dispossed of their lithium; and after being advised it's not wise to ban lithium without approaching the private sector, Mthuli Ncube boasts of banning lithium saying: since we banned lithium 2 investors have come up in 3 days… pic.twitter.com/GgOiSa1SIc — ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 19, 2023

