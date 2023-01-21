Muvhevhi Kills Another Person

By-Former CID officer and murder suspect Jaison Muvevi allegedly killed another person in Harare.

NewZimbabwe reports that Muvevi allegedly shot an unidentified man in the head “for no apparent reason” on November 19, 2021, in the Eastlea neighbourhood of Harare.

The court was informed that Muvevi was with two unidentified men, while the deceased was with one Nyasha Eusen.

Following the victim’s death, it is claimed that Muvevi and his accomplices pushed Eusen into their Toyota Allion and drove to the Huruyadzo Shopping Center in Chitungwiza. Eusen later managed to escape.

The court was also informed that Muvevi accidentally shot himself in the left elbow during the altercation.

Police found an x-ray report in his car he dumped following a shootout in the Hwedza area.

Arrest:

Muvevi was arrested this week in Mozambique in connection with the murder of three people on 13 January 2023 in Hwedza.

It is alleged Muvevi arrived at Crispen Kanerusine’s shrine while in the company of one Shupikai Muvevi.

He was dressed in all black against the church’s doctrine and was given a white cloth to cover himself with.

The court was further told Muvevi sat with other worshipers as Kanerusine delivered his sermon.

Muvevi suddenly went to his vehicle which was parked close to the shrine and came back with an FN browning pistol which he used to shoot the preacher once in the head.

After learning about the event, the Officer in Charge of Wedza Police Station, Inspector Maxwell Hove, assembled his response team and went to the shrine to conduct an investigation.

They met Muvevi along the Wedza-Murambinda High Way and blocked his vehicle intending to confront him.

Muvevi then started firing at them, hitting Hove three times in his head and the officer died on the spot.

He also shot Constable Tendai Mugova in the stomach and on his pelvis.

Muvevi made a U-turn and drove towards Murambinda business centre where he shot and killed Munashe Munjani after a brief chat with him.

On January 14 Muvevi went to Mutare boys high school where he fired three shots but missed the second complainant who had refused to give him food.

Muvevi then skipped the border and was arrested the following day in Mozambique.

-NewZimbabwe

