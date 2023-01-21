Rimbi, Zebra Kiss Apologize For Nyamapanda Accident

We would like to apologise to the entire nation for the road traffic accident that occurred along Nyamapanda Highway on Wednesday that was caused by mere driving negligence.

The accident claimed one of our staff members.

Our deepest condolences for the life loss, injuries and trauma experienced by our supporting passengers and staff members.

We wish a speed recovery to those injured and we will be catering for their welfare while in hospital including medical expenses.

For the bereaved family we have since got in touch with them rendering the necessary assistance.

We take full responsibility for the reckless driving exhibited by our drivers and have since taken internal disciplinary measures while the Police have also instigated appropriate measures.

With immediate effect all our drivers will be taken for refresher courses to ensure guaranteed safety on the roads.

To the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development we would like to assure you of our commitment to continue serving the public with safety of passengers, motorists and the general public being our sole concern.

Yours Sincerely

Zebra Kiss Managing Director Tangisai Mapuranga and Rimbi Tours Director Decent Rimbi.

— Herald

