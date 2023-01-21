Teenage CCC Member’s Trial Separated From 25 Others

The bail application for the 26 Citizens Coalition for Change activists including legislators Amos Chibaya (Mkoba) and Costa Machingauta (Budiriro) who are accused for gathering with the intent to cause public violence has been postponed to today by Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda.

They are represented by Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum lawyers.

Dzuda also ruled in favour of the application for the proceedings to be held in camera in respect of a 17-year-old girl implicated in the matter. She was released into the custody of her guardians and was remanded to February 3.

This means that her trial will be separated from the rest of the accused persons.

She is being represented by lawyers from the Justice for Children Trust.

Allegations are that on January 14, 2023, the accused persons responded to an invitation for a CCC meeting in Harare. The invitation was allegedly circulated on various social media platforms by one Lancelot Tungwarara. Last Saturday, the activists who were clad in their party regalia gathered at Machingauta’s house.

“While at the gathering, the accused persons chanted CCC political party slogan Ngaapinde hake Mukomana, 2023, Chamisa chete chete”meaning “let the boy get in, 2023 Chamisa only,” the State said.

It is State’s case that police in Budiriro received a tip off that the accused were gathered and went to investigate.

“Upon arrival at the scene of crime, the police observed that the accused’s conduct was disturbing the peace of a section of members of the public. The police ordered the accused persons to disperse but they resisted leading to their arrest.”

-Newsday

