Biker Relates Encounter With Jaison Muvevi

EX CID officer Jaison Muvevi, who shot and killed three people in Wedza, has revealed that he crossed into Mozambique at night before hiring a motorcyclist to ferry him to Chimoio.

In another video, the unidentified motorcyclist described his encounter with Muvevi.

“Muvevi approached me and asked for a ride to Chimoio. He said he would pay me US$200. I realised that he had a gun after he pulled it out and pointed it on my back while he was seated on my bike. By then the police were following me, but I evaded them in Manica town. At one point I had convinced myself to take the risk of ferrying him to Chimoio. His offer of US$200 was too tempting for me.

“I later convinced him to board a kombi since there would be many people in the kombi. If he had insisted I had planned to jump off the motorbike at the police check point after Manica town and leave Muvevi to crush. He paid me for my services using our metical currency. He said he is a criminal in Zimbabwe and not Mozambique,” said the biker.

When asked why he wanted to go to Chimoio, Muvevi said: “I have never been to Chimoio and I wanted to see how the city looked like.”

Muvevi was extradited from Mozambique on Tuesday and was briefly detained in Mutare before being whisked away to Harare.

He appeared in court on Wednesday, with investigation officers applying for more time to wind up their investigations, including taking Muvevi to the crime scenes in Hwedza where he killed a police officer, Inspector Maxwell Hove; a prophet Mr Crispen Mubvana Kanerusine and a bar tender, Mr Munashe Mujanhi.

— Manica Post

