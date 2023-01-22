CCC Youth Leader Issues Strong Warning To Emmerson Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC youth taskforce spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma has openly challenged Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa to stop treating opposition members like second class citizens.

The tough-talking CCC youth leader on Thursday said Mr Mnangagwa would be removed from power.

Sarkozy declared:

“We can’t continue to live like we are second class citizens in our own country. ED is biting more than he can chew!

We only have one option- to remove him, to remove him and I repeat- to remove him.”

