Mwonzora’s MDC Heading For A Split

By A Correspondent- Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T is headed for another split after its deputy leader Elias Mudzuri said he would resist attempts to expel him from the party as part of intensifying power struggles.

Mudzuri, Norest Marara, Mashonaland West province chairperson Gift Konjana, Masvingo province chairperson John Nyika, US province chairperson Den Moyo, secretary for Education, Edwin Dzambara and national executive member Edwin Kakora were slapped with suspensions last week.

The former Harare mayor poured his heart out on Twitter and revealed that an MDC-T national council meeting held yesterday in Harare was meant to expel him from the party.

“I am reliably informed that today the illegitimate MDC national council will expel me from the party,” he said.,

How can a founder member be expelled for insisting that leaders must always be chosen by the base structures and not the elite and for merely chatting with customers at Duriro Bar.”

