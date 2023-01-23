Mnangagwa Frog Marches Varsity Lecturers To Hebert Chitepo School Of Ideology

By- Zanu PF is frog-marching University lecturers to its ideological orientation at the party’s Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology.

Zanu PF has named this new election campaign initiative targeting academics, Academics for Economic Development.

The Higher and Tertiary Education Ministry has sent invitations to universities across the country for the workshop, which will be held this week.

NewZimbabwe reports that Zanu PF has written a letter to universities directing each of them to send 20 lecturers to the workshop.

Universities are expected to pay for their members who will attend the orientation slated for 23 and 24 January at Midlands State University (MSU).

The total cost of meals and accommodation will be US$65 000 if the targeted number attends. Reads the letter:

The Chitepo School of Ideology will be having a workshop for University and College Lecturers at the Midlands State University’s Main Campus from 23-24 January 2023.

The School has prepared a Basic Orientation Course which is designed to offer ideological orientation to all sectors of the Zimbabwean society, “living no one and no place behind” as directed by His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde. Dr. E. D. Mnangagwa.

It is against this background, that the Ministry is cordially inviting a maximum of twenty (20) members of staff from each institution to attend this very important workshop.

… Midlands State University shall provide accommodation and meals (see attached breakdown of costs), for the duration of the stay.

Institutions are therefore required to make payments for their members directly to the hosting institution.

