President Chamisa Aide Facilitates Road Maintenance Programme

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC champion Richard Pamire embarked on a pothole filling initiative in Kuwadzana, Harare on Saturday.

The hardworking CCC member is also spearheading a massive voter registration campaign in the area.

In a brief statement, Pamire said :

“Due to raining ndikuita pothole filling in Kuwadzana, ward 37( Our roads were damaged by heavy rains so I have decided to moot the pothole filling initiative).

I am using my own resources . I am happy with the support from the community. It is our mandate as citizens to make sure that our roads are decent and up to scratch.”

