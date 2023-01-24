Manhunt For Serial R_apist Targeting Minors

By A Correspondent- Police in Harare have warned residents that there is a serial rapist on the loose in the city’s western suburbs.

The rapist has been breaking into houses and raping girls in Glen View and Budiriro for the past month.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Harare Province, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said five similar rape cases have been reported. He said:

Police have noted with concern the number of rape cases involving a man targeting minor children for the past month.

The similarities of the cases in how the perpetrator breaks into houses and rapes minor children shows that it’s the same person.

In five cases recorded, the perpetrator broke into houses, threatens the girls and asks if they have engaged in any sexual activities before.

If the girls say no, he rapes them and then flees.

Insp Chakanza appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of the rapist.

He also implored parents to monitor their children.

Said Insp Chakanza:

We are urging parents and guardians to closely monitor children day and night, especially those who sleep in separate rooms from them.

We are also appealing for information from members of the public that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

-HMetro

