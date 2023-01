One Of Susan Mutami’s Boyfriends Invade Stella Chiweshe Funeral

By-The boyfriend is Kenneth Musanhi, a legislator and Zanu PF Politburo member.

He popped up at Stella Chiweshe’s funeral, held in Bindura early this week without invitation.

He used his political position to attend the funeral of the late famous mbira icon.

His party juniors shivered and announced him in a list of esteemed delegates attending the funeral alongside other senior Zanu PF officials.

