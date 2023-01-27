President Chamisa Mourns Citizens’ Hero Tino Chiremba

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has described the late party member Tino Chiremba as a dedicated change champion.

According to President Chamisa, Chiremba served the nation with amazing determination.

“A CITIZENS HERO..A Citizens Champion & leader in Citizens activism whose dream was a Zimbabwe that works for all. You served your country, citizens and community well. You visited.We prayed & was the last. My condolences to the Citizens and Chiremba family. Rest Well Champion,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

He also condemned the harassment of political activists by the Zanu PF regime.

“THEY ARE CITIZENS’ HEROES! The onslaught on the yellow train sees us celebrating our 1st anniversary with our champions behind bars on spurious charges! Champions HON MPs Sikhala, Chibaya, Machingauta & Budiriro 25 are sadly under persecution. #JusticeWillPrevail!”

