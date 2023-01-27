WhatsApp Improves Functions

By-WhatsApp made it possible for users of its app to message themselves. The feature is now available for people on Android, iPhones, KaiOS, and also on the web or the desktop app.

Messaging yourself can be important if you want to just make a note to yourself using WhatsApp. It’s also useful if you want to see how an important message will come out before you send it out.

You can also forward messages to yourself.

Here’s how to Message Yourself on WhatsApp:

Here are the steps you need to take to message yourself. If you find that you don’t have any of the features mentioned below, it means that you are using an old version of WhatsApp and that you need to update it.

You can see the steps for updating your WhatsApp here.

Android (that is Samsung, Itel, Tecno, Gtel, Xiaomi, Infinix)

Open Chats .

. Tap the new chat icon (it’s a circle green icon with a message bubble inside)

Search for or select your name or phone number to create your chat.

iPhones (iOS)

Open Chats .

. Tap the new chat icon (it’s a box blue icon showing a pen)

Search for or select your name or phone number to create your chat.

Web and Desktop App

Open a New chat .

. Search for or select your name or phone number to create your chat.

The things you can’t do to yourself on WhatsApp:

You can’t call yourself, whether audio or video

You also can’t mute notifications

You can’t block yourself (or report yourself)

You can’t see your last seen and online state

