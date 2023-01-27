Wiwa’s Health Deteriorates In Remand Prison

Spread the love

By-Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), vice chairperson Job Sikhala Thursday failed to attend court after his health deteriorated.

The Zengesa West Member of Parliament is accused of disturbing police investigations into the murder of Morteblessing Ali last year, when he was the slain activist’s family lawyer.

Sikhala’s lawyer Harrison Nkomo told Harare Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa that the lawmaker, who has been in jail for months, could not attend court because he is unwell, though his illness was not disclosed.

He (Sikhala) will be back in court on February 9.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...