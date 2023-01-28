Government Lifts Zebra Kiss Suspension

Spread the love

GOVERNMENT has lifted the suspension of the operator’s licence for Tashlly Investment, trading as Zebra Kiss following comprehensive measures put in place by the bus company to avert accidents in the future.

Last week, Zebra Kiss and another bus company Rimbi were involved in an accident that resulted in one death and 21 injuries after the two buses were involved in a risky road race in Mutoko District along the Harare-Nyamapanda Highway.

As a result, their licences were withdrawn by the issuing authority in terms of Section 17 (1) (b) (i) of the Road Motor Transportation Act [Chapter 13:15).

In a statement Thursday, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona said Zebra Kiss’ licence suspension has since been lifted.

“The lifting of the suspension follows the submission of comprehensive measures that have been put in place by Tashlly Investments to avert such accidents in future After a meticulous consideration of the submission, the Ministry is satisfied that the measures that have been mainstreamed by the operator are adequate to checkmate recurrence of operational behaviours which can be interpreted as violations of terms and conditions for the licence.

“The ministry will continue to enforce and monitor compliance with the terms and conditions of all operators’ licences, including measures against reckless and negligent driving,” said Minister Mhona.

— Chronicle

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...