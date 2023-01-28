Manhunt For “Kidnapping” Honda Fit Crew

By A Correspondent- Police in Bulawayo are hunting for a Honda Fit crew that allegedly kidnapped two passengers and sprayed their faces with a chemical that made them fall unconscious before robbing them.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

“We appeal for information that could lead to the arrest of the four suspects who were traveling in a Honda Fit. They are wanted for allegedly kidnapping a male and female passenger who boarded their car at Mbalabala turn-off. The suspects drove to Bulawayo City Centre where upon arrival they bashed the pair before robbing them of an undisclosed amount of cash and dumping them,” said Insp Ncube.

A source close to the incident said a woman who is aged 19 and cannot be named for ethical reasons was picked by a Honda Fit crew that had four occupants.

While they were on the way, the driver demanded money from the woman and her fellow passenger soon after that one of the crew members who was sitting in the in the front seat on the passenger’s seat sprayed the woman and her fellow passenger on their faces with an unknown liquid causing them to fall unconscious,” said the source.

The source added: “After that, they robbed the pair and drove to Bulawayo and arrived at around 11:30 PM. They dumped them near a fuel station located at the corner of Joshua Mqabuko Street and 3rd Avenue before they drove off.”

The woman later regained consciousness and phoned her boss before she reported the incident at Bulawayo Central Police Station.

