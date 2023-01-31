Waverley Plastics Boss Aron Vico’s Private Prosecution Postponed To 7 March

The Harare Magistrates court has set the 7th of March 2023 for the commencement of trial in a case in which Waverley Plastics Managing Director Aron Vico is facing fraud charges.

Waverley Plastics founder Victor Cohen’s daughter Amanda Berkowitz and Belynda Halfon successfully got a private prosecution certificate, paving way for the criminal trial of Vico on a slew of fraud charges.

Berkowitz and Halfon are embroiled in an inheritance wrangle with Vico, his mother Debra Vico and staff members Laxi Boddapati and Marco Faccio.

The two sisters accuse Vico of altering the company’s shareholding to exclude other shareholders following the death of their father Victor Cohen in 2016.

Berkowitz alleges that Vico created new shares amounting to 80 percent of the company and allotted these to himself.

