ZISCO Security Boss Plunges To Death From 5th Floor

KWEKWE – In a suspected case of suicide, a Zisco Steel security manager Michael Mangachena died on Friday after he jumped from the company’s fifth floor offices.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the news to The Mirror.

“Police confirms investigating a suspected suicide case involving a 65-year-old man who is believed to have jumped from the top of a building in Redcliff, Kwekwe,” he said.

According to Police reports, on Friday Mangachena of Torwood commenced his security guard duties at the company at around 4:30 pm.

He conducted security checks at the premises before he climbed on top of the building and jumped to his death.

Mahoko said the deceased sustained multiple fractures and his body was taken to Kwekwe General Hospital mortuary. Inspector Mahoko appealed to members of the public to seek counseling whenever they encounter life problems.

We urge members of the public to always seek counseling instead of taking their own lives,” said Mahoko.

-Masvingo Mirror

