Argentina Received Fake Trophy?

Lionel Messi has revealed that he was not sure if his Argentina team paraded a legitimate World Cup trophy, or it was merely a replica.

The Albiceleste won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after beating France on penalties in the final.

The South Americans then embarked on a prolonged period of celebrations posing with the iconic trophy in their home country.

Messi, who led Argentina to their third World Cup triumph, was not convinced with the trophy they paraded back home.

“I don’t know why there was a mess with the Cup,” the superstar told Argentine journalist Andy Kusnetzoff in an interview carried by MD. “I raised the good one and later in the celebrations there was half a mess.

“We didn’t know if it was the real one or not, but she (the trophy) had already been the first with my companions. It’s heavy.”

The 35-year-old added: “I saw it there and I couldn’t not do what I did. Because she called me, the Cup called me. She’s done, come grab me now I can touch her.

“Did you see that they say that if you don’t win you can’t touch it, look at it. I saw her there, shining, startling in that beautiful stadium, and I didn’t think about it.”

Traditionally, FIFA allows the winning team to parade the original World Cup Trophy before return it.

The winners will then get a replica which will keep forever.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

