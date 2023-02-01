Bindura Man Kills Self After “Killing” Wife

The fear of getting arrested has cost the life of a Bindura man Wilbert Chikwana (42) who had severely assaulted his wife on Friday night during a domestic dispute.

Chikwana was found hanging from a tree by a passerby after he had assaulted his wife Previlege Moyo (28).

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the sudden death case.

“I can confirm that we received a sudden death case in Bindura where a husband committed suicide after severely assaulting his wife at midnight over an undisclosed domestic dispute,” Mundembe said.

“The husband bolted out of the house after assaulting his wife who lost consciousness and Chikwana thought that she was dead.”

Fearing arrest the man went to commit suicide and he was found hanging from a tree branch by Ronie Mashinge who was passing by.”

It is further alleged that the wife gained consciousness the following day and filed a police report to her surprise her husband was found dead.

Police warned people to shun violence and respect human life. – Bulawayo 24

