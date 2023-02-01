Nakamba Seeks New Club

Marvelous Nakamba is set to complete his move away from Aston Villa before the end of the transfer window today.

The Warriors international is no longer wanted at Aston Villa and coach Unai Emery recently told him that he can leave the club in this transfer window.

The 29-year-old hasn’t played a competitive game this season after falling out of favour.

His last appearance for Villa came against Manchester City in the final day of the 2021/22 season

Nakamba’s agent David Manasseh confirmed on Monday that he was working on finding the player a new club before Tuesday’s transfer window deadline.

It has now emerged an English Championship club West Brom are interested in the player.

Reports in England have suggested that the second-tier side is exploring the possibility of snapping up the midfielder on a loan deal.

Talks are set to continue through the day before the window closes at night.

Unnamed EPL clubs are also monitoring Nakamba’s situation.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

