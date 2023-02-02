Mabelreign Drug Peddler Arrested

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested a Mabelreign man who was filmed puffing weed with a school girl, Harare Ward 16 Councilor Denford Ngadziore has confirmed.

Ngadziore said the yet to be named man was picked by the police from Harare Central Drug section.

“The man who shared drugs with form 1 Mabelreign Girls High Schoolgirl was picked up by the Police . The matter is now being handled by Harare Central ZRP Drug Section.Withb @JoanaMamombe we are closely monitoring the case for a possible private prosecution,” said Ngadziore.

There was pandemonium in the country when a video of a school girl from Mabelreign High School being given a cigarette before puffing it while seperating with the man circulated on social media.

The video circulated just at the time when the country was still debating the prevalence of drug abuse in schools after Dominican Convent dismissed eight pupils who were caught with drugs during a trip to Nyanga.

