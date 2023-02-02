Murewa Siblings Die Of Food Poisoning

Spread the love

By- Two Murehwa siblings have died after eating vegetables that were poisoned.

The bodies of Natasha Nhete (7) and her brother Takunda (3) of Hakata village, Chief Mangwende, were taken to Murehwa District Hospital for post-mortem after they died due to suspected food poisoning.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachi Wednesday confirmed the incident.

“The matter is under investigations and the bodies were taken to Murehwa Hospital for post-mortem. We suspect that the children could have died due to food poisoning,” Chazovachi said.

It is reported that on January 26, the deceased’s grandmother Alicia Muza (41) prepared sadza and vegetables from a nearby garden. About three hours after the meal, the children started vomiting uncontrollably.

The following day, Muza took her grandchildren to hospital but they died while on the way. She then took them back home before notifying police.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...