Another Junta In Mysterious Death

The late Brigadier General (Rtd) Epmarcus Walter Kanhanga died in his sleep.

He was 73.

His daughter Mitchell Munyoro, Kanhanga, died in his sleep early yesterday morning at his rural home in Guruve, Mashonaland Central Province.

“He was a very soft-spoken man, kind, and someone whom we were proud of all the time. My father was not selfish, he used to lift others up.”

Kanhanga went to school in Guruve before joining the liberation struggle.

he skipped the country for military training.

Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Minister Monica Mavhunga said Kanhanga had spent the day with his comrades before his death.

“I did not get information about his illness and many people interacted with him on Wednesday. We have started the process of requesting for national hero status due to his immense contribution during and after the liberation struggle,” she said.

Kanhanga was at one time a member of the Zanu-PF Politburo and at the time of his death, he was a member of the Central Committee. He also served on different boards including Zimpapers and the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.

He is survived by his wife and four children.

Mourners are gathered at number 33 Hyton Road, Mandara in Harare, while others are at his farm in Guruve.

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

