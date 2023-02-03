Man Forces Self On Brother’s Daughter

MASVINGO – A man from Rujeko in Masvingo had to hide in the toilet after his brother suddenly returned from the shops and found him raping his daughter.

Tonderai Kwaramba (37) is awaiting judgment before Masvingo Regional Magistrate Bishard Chineka.

Ruvimbo Makoni prosecuted and the accused pleaded guilty.

It is State case that the accused and the complainant were at home on New Year’s day.The complainant went into her mother’s bedroom and accused followed her.

Taking advantage of the absence of the complainant’s siblings, he made sexual advances and the complainant spurned him, but Kwaramba pushed the complainant to the bed and raped her.

The accused’s brother returned from shops and opened the door to the dining room door. On hearing the sound of the door, Kwaramba, allegedly hid in the toilet. The complainant kept the matter to herself.

At 11 pm on the same day while the accused was watching television with the complainant, he again made sexual advances and raped her without protection.

He threatened the complainant not to divulge anything to anyone as it will not help her in any way.

However, the worried complainant alerted her mother the next day and the mother referred her to a friend who escorted her to file a Police report.

The complainant was medically examined at Masvingo General Hospital.- Masvingo Mirror

