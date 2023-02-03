ZIMSEC O Level Results Out Today

The Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (Zimsec) 2022 Ordinary Level results will be released today, the examinations body has confirmed.

Zimsec spokesperson Ms Nicky Dlamini said:

“The 2022 Ordinary Level results will be released today.”

A total of 291 591 candidates wrote the examinations compared to 249 914 who sat for the 2021 examinations, recording a 26,34 percent pass rate, which was a 1,57 percent increase from the 2020 examinations.

They were, however, still lower than the 2019 results, whose percentage pass rate was 31,6 percent.

In 2021, a total of 163 179 candidates wrote five or more subjects and 42 985 passed five or more subjects with a grade C or better giving an overall percentage pass rate of 26,34 percent as compared to 2020, where a total of 184 249 candidates wrote five or more subjects and 45 644 passed five or more subjects with a grade C or better, giving an overall percentage pass rate of 24,77 percent.

-Chronicle

