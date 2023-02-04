10 Years For Raping Minor

A 21-year-old man from Chidende Village in Hwedza was sentenced to 10 years jail for rɑp!ng an 11-year-old girl who was on her way to school.

Moses Munyoro (21) was convicted of rɑpǝ after a full trial by Marondera Regional Magistrate Mr Ignatius Mhene.

He, however, suspended three years on condition of good behaviour. He will serve seven effective years behind bars.

Prosecutor Ms Shamaine Mwangira told the court that on January 23, the minor was on her way to school and Munyoro (21), who was dressing like woman while covering his face with a piece of cloth, approached the complainant and dragged her into a bushy and hilly area.

The court also heard that Munyoro covered the girl’s mouth with a piece of cloth and drew a knife before he instructed her to rem0ve her clothes.

He rɑpǝd her until he heard voices of the complainant’s mother and her neighbour calling out the girl’s name.

Upon hearing voices Munyoro, relieved himself and exposed his face.

The mother and her neighbour later found the minor crying for help in the hilly area.

The matter was reported to Hwedza ZRP leading to his arrest.

— Herald

