CCC’s Sanctions To Influence Elections Against ZANU PF: Mavaza

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | The idea that economic growth needs good governance and good governance needs economic growth takes us to a perennial chicken-and-egg debate: Which comes first in development—good governance OR economic growth? For decades, positions have been sharply divided between those who advocate “fix governance first” and others who say “stimulate growth first.”

My research finds a surprising answer to this debate.

Good governance is a polymorphous concept that stems from economic and political science. It is used both in the context of the management of public action and in a strategic perspective of economic development.

Devastation of Zimbabwe’s economy has its roots in one phrase ” sabotage and agency for regime change”

There are long term, medium term and short term causative factors. These factors are all external to government, meaning they are outside the control of the government and are in fact diametrically opposed to government endeavours.

In 1992 the government did what all decent governments around the world do. It recognised the sacrifices of those who were in the forefront of the liberation struggle by giving them allowances to rebuild their lives. The whites who were controlling the economy reacted adversely as they could not live with the reality of their battlefield enemies being restored to dignity. They went on an economic go-slow on production. A soft punch too the heart of the nation

The economic subotage came to a crescendo when the government legislated on the land reformation programme. The white minority, hand-in-glove with western interests, ruthlessly used both the economy and the land as weapons of mass destruction on the lifeline of Zimbabwe. The newly owners of the land were suffocated economically they could not have access to banking loans or any financial institution.

The subortage was escalated when the minority recruited black Zombabweans to front them. This was in the form of political parties so calked opposition, beginning from the Forum Party formed in 1992 to the current policy-less and constitution-less CCC. The later does not need a consititition becaise it exists to take foreign instructions.

There are medium term factors such as perenial drought and poor harvests. All these outside government control. But delivered a devastating blow to our economy. This did not reflect on good governance but purely external forces putting pressure on our governments.

Short term factors include the global pandenic, the global wars and conflict. Volatile markets and the rescession in the world economy. All these factors have impacted every nation and every island, including Britain, The EU and America. Just look at Africa’s giant across the Limpopo.

Anyone who thinks Zimbabwe is insulated from global factors is either foolish or insincere. The economy of Zimbabwe faced unending attack from the external forces using their puppets like MDC and CCC. Administration, in a context defined as the framework of rules, institutions, and practices by which authority is exercised is a key foundation of a well-functioning market economy and a major ingredient to growth and equitable development

The campaign strategy of CCC that economy was destroyed by ZANU PF is pathetic and clutching to the straw.

The history of the Zimbabwean economy shows that the problem has never been ZANU PF. If we consider the reasons for voting ZANU PF it is important that we look at the case on the round. ZANU PF can never be blamed for the economy crisis but it must be applauded for steering the country in the right direction during the economic crisis.

There is an old truism that good economics doesn’t make good politics.

In most democracies, the proposition that politicians rise or fall on the backs of how the economy performed under their watch is considered received wisdom. That famous phrase that grew out of the 1992 U.S. presidential campaign, “It’s the economy, stupid,” has been copied the world over.

But in Zimbabwe, voters prioritise factors other than good economic performance when evaluating incumbent governments. Namely, voters are said to put more stock in patronage, populism, or parochialism. As the saying goes, voters do not so much cast their vote as they vote their caste.

The quintessential example of the conundrum that good economics does little to help, and may even harm, an elected state or national leader’s future is the continuous winning of ZANU PF four decades. Business leaders revere cde MNANGAGWA and hailed him as a visionary for his sound economic management and pro-growth policies.

As we prepare for elections in few months to come we must open our eyes. It is not how the economy has performed. Our economy can not breathe it is being chalked. We must vote for progress. Vote for ZANU PF.

