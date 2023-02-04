Mnangagwa A Criminal Hiding Behind Bible -President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|Speaking during an interview on his 45th birthday, CCC leader President Nelson

Chamisa called for the implementation of reforms before polls.

According the CCC leader, 2023 is a year of citizens victory.

Said President Chamisa:” We want reforms before elections. Our position is firm and clear, we want a credible voters roll.

Many people don’t really understand the fact that God is in it …I am wholly inspired by the Holy Spirit.

Nobody can oppose the will and purpose of God Almighty.”

” We have done a lot to win the coming polls. Mugwazo is yielding effective results.

We are not afraid of feeble attempts by the regime to stop and disrupt the citizens’ struggle.

You see we have leaders who are looting State resources at an alarming rate. When one is asked to swear before assuming office, one is supposed to serve with reverence and sincerity. Unfortunately they ( Zanu PF heavyweights) don’t comprehend the essence of swearing before God.”

