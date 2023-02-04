Two Airforce Pilots Die In Trainer Aircraft Crash

An Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) SF260 trainer aircraft, crashed in the Mlezu College general area near Gweru, killing two pilots onboard, reported The Herald.

The aircraft was on a routine training sortie when it hit a power line and crashed, killing the two pilots.

AFZ said the names of the deceased will be released after their next of kin have been notified.

In a message after the accident, Commander AFZ, Air Marshal Elson Moyo, said:

We have learnt with heavy hearts, of the passing on of two of our pilots after a training accident. Right now, our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased pilots.

I want to extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the deceased for this sad loss of AFZ pilots who were on duty and playing their part to ensure that the AFZ fulfills its mandate to defend Zimbabwe’s airspace and territorial integrity.

In April 2021, an AFZ Agusta Bell 412 (AB 412) helicopter crashed in Goromonzi and killed two pilots, Wing Commander Tinashe Thomas Manyowa and Flight-Lieutenant Annita Mapiye, as well as Flight Sergeant Chikamhi, a technician.

The helicopter crashed into a house at Plot 2 of Gardner Road, Ward 16 in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East.

