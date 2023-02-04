ZIMSEC 2022 O’ Level Records 28.96% Passrate

Spread the love

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has released the November 2022 Ordinary Level results.

The overall pass rate for 2022 is 28.96% compared to 26.34% in 2021, which is a 2.62% rise in the pass rate.

Candidates can access their results from the ZIMSEC portal from 3 PM today and collect their result slips from Monday at their centres. ZIMSEC announced on Friday:

A total of 278 760 candidates sat for November 2022 O Level Exams. 183 584 wrote 5 or more subjects and 53 169 passed 5 or more subjects.

Overall pass rate is 28.96% compared to 26.34% in 2021. Increase of 2.62% in the pass rate.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...